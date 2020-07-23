Landon J. Meece

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Landon Jeffrey Meece of Normal, a husband, pug dad, sports fan, son, brother, co-worker and friend, passed away peacefully Wednesday (July 22, 2020) in Normal, at the age of 33, after an 18-month battle with brain cancer.

Born Aug. 19, 1986, in Hutchinson, Minnesota, to Merle and Joan Putzier Meece, he was always a Minnesotan at heart. Landon met his wife Hannah Esker in 2011, and they were married May 24, 2014. Landon was an incredible husband and dog dad to their pug, Archie. He is also survived by his brothers, Evan and Trevor Meece.

Landon moved to Bloomington, and started his career as an actuary at State Farm in 2009.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private funeral service will be held Sunday July 26, 2020 with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the service will be available on livestream through East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.

Please refer to www.eastlawnmemorial.com for memorial donations, to leave condolences, pictures or memorials of Landon for the family.

