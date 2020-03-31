NORMAL — Larrie Anne Crow, 58, of Normal, passed away at 1:08 p.m. Sunday (March 29, 2020) at her home surrounded by family.

A private family service will be held with a public celebration of life at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Larrie Anne was born Nov. 30, 1961, in Clinton, a daughter to Larry and Rosalie Junkert Gardner. She married Randy W. Crow on July 21, 1979, in Clinton.

Surviving are her husband, Randy Crow, Normal; mother, Rosalie Fitzgerald, Bloomington; daughters, Crystal (Ben) Bricker, Bloomington; Brandy (Doug) Moore, Normal; Amanda (Jason) Dronenburg, Armington; 11 grandchildren; brother, David Gardner, Bloomington; sister, Bonita (Carl) Steele, Florida; half sister, Stacey (Ron) Rousey, Heyworth; and half brother, Steve Gardner, Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by her father.

