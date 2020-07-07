Larry C. Foster

NORMAL — Larry Charles Foster, 66, of Normal, passed away Saturday (July 4, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
He was born July 10, 1953, in Kankakee, to Charles and Margaret Pierce Foster. He married Candy Adreon July 18, 1981, in Normal. She survives.
He is also survived by his mother; daughter, Amy (Tony) Rozanski; son, Andy Foster; grandchildren, Garret and Abbey Sears, and Charles Foster; two stepgrandchildren, Owen and Olivia Rozanski; sisters, Charlotte (Rand) Baldwin, Sheryl Vaughters; and brother, Curtis (Debbie) Foster.
There will be a private funeral service at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.
Please go to www.eastlawnmemorial.com to leave condolences for the family.
