LEROY — Larry Dean Johnson, 59, passed away peacefully of complications from a stroke, surrounded by family on July 12, 2021 at 4:44 p.m. at OSF St. Joseph Hospital. He was born May 1, 1962 to John "Jake" Franklin Johnson and Thelma Marie Andreae in Bloomington, IL. He was raised in Farmer City, IL by his father and stepmother, Sandra Lamb Johnson.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life/Visitation on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral home in LeRoy. A family graveside service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Andy; and his daughter Allena; parents, Jake and Sandie Johnson of Farmer City, IL; mother, Marie Banks of Salt Lake City, UT; brother, John (Steve) Johnson of Salt Lake City, UT; five step siblings; parents-in-law, Jon and Patricia Menough of Elk City, ID; four brothers-in-law; and beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by many aunts and uncles who welcomed him to heaven with open arms.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the family. More information may be found on the funeral home's website: www.calvertmemorial.com/.