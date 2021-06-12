 Skip to main content
Larry J. Riddle

TAYLORSVILLE, North Carolina - The visitation for Larry J. Riddle, 77, formerly of Stanford and LeRoy will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 100 North Main Street, LeRoy, IL. The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. concluding with the Military Salute. Casual attire preferred.

Larry passed away January 29, 2021 at his home in Taylorsville, North Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Kerwin Riddle; their daughter, Deb (Ernie) Green and granddaughter, Carlee Green of Claremont, NC. His family invites those who knew Larry to come celebrate his life and share their stories and memories.

