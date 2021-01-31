TAYLORSVILLE, North Carolina — The greatest storyteller on earth has taken his tales to heaven. Larry J. Riddle, 77, passed away from cancer at his home in Taylorsville, NC on January 29. His positive attitude, determination and charm along with his warm smile and a quick wink always made him a favorite among his oncology nurses.

After graduating from LeRoy High School, Larry joined the Army and was stationed in Arlington Heights, IL. He then worked for McLean County Service Company (Evergreen FS) for 37 years where he was a salesman and later the Service Manager at FS Farmtown.

Left to do their best to carry on his stories are his wife, Kathy Kerwin Riddle, Taylorsville; their daughter, Deb (Ernie) Green; and granddaughter, Carlee Green of Claremont, NC. Also cherishing his stories and memory are his nephews: Tom Lauritson, Harold W. Riddle, Scott Riddle; and niece, Tammie Bossingham as well as their families.

Carlee was the one thing that could pull Larry from his deep McLean County roots and get him to move across the country to North Carolina, where he spent his retirement years enjoying time with her and traveling to buy or sell primitive antiques (sometimes on just a handshake!) He stayed close to his Illinois roots when helping his brother, Les, with his Percheron draft horses at the state fair.