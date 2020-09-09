× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DWIGHT — Larry L. Bellis, 80, of Clawson, Michigan, passed away peacefully Saturday (Sept. 5, 2020) at his home.

His service will be at noon Saturday at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, with Father Chris Haake officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Hager Memorial Home. Burial will be at Saint Paul Cemetery, Odell, with full military honors. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry was born Aug. 27, 1940, in Odell, son of Andrew and Mary Duay Bellis.

He is survived by a daughter, Jasmine Jones, Morrison, Colorado. Surviving brothers and sisters are Dolores (Millard) Maxson, Chatsworth; Minnie Brown, St. Peters, Missouri; Peggy Agamy, Elwood; Dick (Darlene) Bellis, Grayslake; Barbara Pettit, Quincy; Judy (Norm) Lewis, Dwight; Mike (Sue) Bellis, Bradley; John (Vicki) Bellis, Racine, Wisconsin; Debbie Shepherd, Elburn; Larry had many close friends and neighbors at home in Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Gene Bellis; and two sisters Catherine Riccolo and Theresa Pinkston.