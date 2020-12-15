GRIDLEY — Larry L. Neuhalfen, 77, of Gridley, passed away at 2:08 a.m., Monday, December 14, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

He was born November 19, 1943 in Blue Earth, MN to Lloyd and Marian (Boettcher) Neuhalfen. He married Carol Rich on June 14, 1964 in Rogers Park, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Heather (Tim) Gackle of Lake Villa, IL; one son, Steven (Michelle) Neuhalfen of Greenville, NC; one sister, Ginger Neuhalfen of Mendota, IL; and four grandchildren: Devin Ann Gackle, Dalton Gackle, Parker Neuhalfen and Taylor Anne Neuhalfen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, JoAnn Fitzgerald.

Larry worked for Pantagraph Printing and Stationary for more than 30 years retiring as the press room foreman. He was a member of Christ Community Church in Gridley where he volunteered for its food pantry. He served as a volunteer and board member for the Spare and Share.

Larry was an avid golfer. He was an original member or Fairlakes Golf Club. He enjoyed being in the outdoors and was a New York Yankee fan. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved to make others laugh. He will be deeply missed.