BLOOMINGTON — Larry Lee Williams Sr., 59, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:57 a.m. Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

There will be a private funeral for Larry at 1 p.m. June 20 at Christ Church, Normal. Pastor Bob Smart will officiate. A private visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling arrangements.

Larry was born March 15, 1961, in East St. Louis, to Walter Edwards and Shirley Williams. They preceded him in death.

On April 29, 2011, he married Lena Morgan in Bloomington. She survives as well as his five children, Ahleeya, Elijah, Kapria, Larry Jr., Ezekiel, and three sisters, Sheree Barnhill, Belleville; Christi Williams, Memphis; and Patricia Williams, Belleville.

Larry was a hard worker and worked many years in construction. He was a member of Christ Church in Normal. Through life’s ups and downs Larry always remained firm in his faith in his Lord Jesus Christ. Larry’s family was his pride and joy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Larry Williams Memorial Fund, payable to Christ Church.

