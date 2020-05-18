Larry Stotts

MINONK — Larry D. Stotts, 63, of Minonk, passed away Saturday (May 16, 2020) at his home surrounded by loved ones after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born Jan. 26, 1957, in Alliance, Ohio, son of Donald and Joyce Bowker Stotts. He married Karen May Stotts on June 2, 1979, in Minonk.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Stotts, Minonk; two sons, Brian (Lindsay) Stotts and Craig (Karen) Stotts, both of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Addilyn, Nolan and Ava; his father, Don Stotts, Brentwood, Tenn.; two sisters, Vickie Evans, Brentwood, Tenn., and Barb (Rodney Unzicker) Mool, El Paso; and one uncle, Gerald Stotts, Sarasota, Fla. He will also be forever remembered by nieces, nephews, other extended family, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Stotts, and brothers-in-law, Keith Mool and William Evans Sr.
Larry never met a stranger and because of this, he often started conversations with an unfamiliar person and ended up making a new friend. He was outgoing, full of personality, and quick to laugh at a joke, even at his own expense. He was always willing to lend a hand or go the extra mile to be there for others. Larry was hardworking and dedicated and put those traits to good use at DuPont for 41 years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he served on the church council for several years as president. He was a member of El Paso Masonic Lodge No. 246 and Order of Eastern Star Ionic Thompson Chapter No. 147. He was a wonderful son, husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private memorial service will be held at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk. Cremation will be accorded.
Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Minonk, or Community Cancer Center, 407 E. Vernon, Normal.
Tributes and condolences may be made at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
