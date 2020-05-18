Larry Stotts

Larry never met a stranger and because of this, he often started conversations with an unfamiliar person and ended up making a new friend. He was outgoing, full of personality, and quick to laugh at a joke, even at his own expense. He was always willing to lend a hand or go the extra mile to be there for others. Larry was hardworking and dedicated and put those traits to good use at DuPont for 41 years. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where he served on the church council for several years as president. He was a member of El Paso Masonic Lodge No. 246 and Order of Eastern Star Ionic Thompson Chapter No. 147. He was a wonderful son, husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by many.