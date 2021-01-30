DOWNS — Larry W. Nuckols, 72 of Downs, passed away at 2:06 a.m., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his home.

Larry was born December 31, 1948 in Glasgow, KY, the son of Chris and Nellie Richey Nuckols. He married Sherri Zimmerman on September 1, 1967 in Bloomington. She survives.

He is also survived by a daughter, Amy (Erick) Klemme of Downs; a son, Andy (Nyki) Nuckols of LeRoy; three grandchildren: Michael (Jessi) Sutton of Bloomington, Justin Klemme of Downs and Andrew Nuckols of LeRoy; three great-grandchildren: Raelyn, Maddox and Mitchell; and two brothers: Jay (Judy) Nuckols of Lebanon, MO and Mike (Iris) Nuckols of Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry was a cement mason and a member of OPCMI Local 18 in Bloomington. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking but spending time with family and friends was most important to him.

Memorials may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

