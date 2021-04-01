MACKINAW — Larry Wayne Mathis, age 67 years, 4 months and 2 days, passed away at 2:00 a.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home.

He was born November 26, 1953 in London, KY and was the seventh son of Willie David and Mabel (Partin) Mathis. His parents preceded him in death. He also was preceded in death by one son, Larry Jason Mathis and three brothers: Lyndon Mathis, Bobby Mathis and Darrell Mathis.

Surviving are the love of his life and fiancee, Tamrin Downing of Mackinaw; one daughter, Tara Mathis of Bloomington; one son, Joshua Mathis of Mackinaw; one bonus son, Levi (Jenny) Smith of Pekin; three grandgirls: Abigail Mathis, Addison Smith and Stevie Leigh Mathis Kiper; four brothers: Raymond (Pauline) Mathis of Jackson County, KY, Vernon (Lois) Mathis of Lexington, KY, Howard (Rita) Mathis of White Springs, FL and Mike (Becky) Mathis of Morton and three sisters: Pauline Vaughn of Macon, GA, Carol Bill of London, KY and Joyce Blue of Fleming Island, FL.

Larry was a member of Illinois Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 197 in Bloomington, where he worked out of for more than 45 years. He enjoyed traveling and working all over the United States and also had taught classes to the apprentices. He also served on the Electoral Board for the union for many years.