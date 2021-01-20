BLOOMINGTON — Latiya "Tiya" Joylyn Lee, 38, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:47 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Per Tiya's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center in Normal.

Tiya was born on January 29, 1982, in Bloomington, a daughter to Curtis and Cheryl (Brown) Henry. She married Victor Lee, he survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are her father, Curtis Henry of Bloomington; sisters: Kiasha (Arthur) Henry of Bloomington and Sherry White of Louisiana; brothers: Curtis (Mona) Henry, Jr., Kevin Henry, and Tony (Beverly) Henry, all of Louisiana; step-daughter, Victasia Lee; step-son, Victor Lee, Jr; and sister-in-law, Tracy Lee.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Tyia grew up in Bloomington, graduated from Bloomington High School and Illinois State University. She worked for State Farm Insurance in Bloomington, and loved her State Farm family. Her hard work, sense of fair play, and compassion were appreciated by all she worked with.