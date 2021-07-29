NORMAL — Laura Lee Duvendack, 42, of Normal, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Peoria, surrounded by family and friends, after a very brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Laura was born on March 8, 1979, in Rushville, IL, the daughter of Randy Lee and Naomi Stuart Duvendack. Her parents say, she was the perfect baby. Even as a child, Laura was always focused on helping others and being a good friend.

Laura was a 1997 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She briefly attended Monmouth College and graduated from ISU in 2001.

Laura devoted her life to educating and mentoring children. She served as the Program Director of the Bloomington-Normal Boys & Girls Club from 2001 to 2012, and was most recently a team leader at La Petite Academy. Laura touched countless lives in her years of working with children and families.To know her was to love her. Laura was family-oriented and expanded her own family through becoming a foster parent. Laura was a devoted mother to her adopted children, Reyln, 8, and Avery, 5. She often said they were the best part of her life. She taught them what real family is and they taught her about joy and happiness.

Along with her parents and children, Laura is survived by two sisters: Sarah Duvendack of Normal and Holly (J.D.) Saxer of Jacksonville; six nieces and nephews: Brandon, Monay, and Rakia Duvendack of Normal, and Quin, Griffin, and Owen Saxer of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Aryetta Duvendack and the Rev. Samuel and Eloise Stuart.

A funeral service will be held 12 noon, Saturday, July 31, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends 10:00 a.m.- 12 noon prior to the service.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will also be held from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Evangelical Free Church in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to a fund being established for Laura's children in care of Sarah Duvendack. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.