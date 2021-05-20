EL PASO — Laura Marie Patterson, 73, of El Paso, passed away at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.
She was born December 11, 1947 in Bloomington, IL to Ray M. and Marian C. (Havener) Patterson.
Laura graduated from ISU with a Bachelor's Degree in English. She continued on at Loyola to Master in English Literature and finally received her Doctorate in Library Science. She was retired as the Director of the Library at Lewis University in Romeoville, IL.
Surviving are four sisters: Sharon (Bud) Malcom of El Paso, Janet (Bob) Hunsaker of El Paso, Sally (Loren) Armstrong of Tulsa, OK, Mary (Larry) Liesman of Atlanta, IL; one brother, Raymond (Debra) Patterson of El Paso; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
While her career with Lewis University took her to Joliet, Laura was very family-oriented and home was always with her loved ones in El Paso. We would eagerly anticipate her weekend visits where we could all come together for a family birthday, holiday, or big Sunday meal. Though she never had children of her own, Laura loved like a mother and was a doting aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Her first question was always, "What's new with you?" and she genuinely enjoyed listening to and sharing in our joys. She never turned down the opportunity to hold one of our children on her lap, tell a story, sing silly songs and dance with them, and welcome all the hugs she was offered. She always instilled in us the importance of lifelong learning and took pride in passing on her skills in the kitchen, or teaching us how to drive or how to sew. We will forever cherish the love and laughter she brought to our family and hold tight the memories of those simpler times. "If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love". - Maya Angelou.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial of her ashes will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery In El Paso.
Memorials may be made to the El Paso Fire and Rescue Squad.
