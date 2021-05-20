Laura Marie Patterson

While her career with Lewis University took her to Joliet, Laura was very family-oriented and home was always with her loved ones in El Paso. We would eagerly anticipate her weekend visits where we could all come together for a family birthday, holiday, or big Sunday meal. Though she never had children of her own, Laura loved like a mother and was a doting aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Her first question was always, "What's new with you?" and she genuinely enjoyed listening to and sharing in our joys. She never turned down the opportunity to hold one of our children on her lap, tell a story, sing silly songs and dance with them, and welcome all the hugs she was offered. She always instilled in us the importance of lifelong learning and took pride in passing on her skills in the kitchen, or teaching us how to drive or how to sew. We will forever cherish the love and laughter she brought to our family and hold tight the memories of those simpler times. "If you have only one smile in you, give it to the people you love". - Maya Angelou.