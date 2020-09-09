NORMAL — Laura Muradova, 58, of Normal, passed away Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) in Normal.
Laura was born Feb. 22, 1962, in Baku, Azerbaijan. She entered into a pre-med program and graduated at the age of 25 with a medical degree working as a pediatrician until 2002, when she immigrated to the United States. She began working in October 2007 as an echo-technician with BroMenn hospital, Normal, until her passing. Everyone who worked with her loved and appreciated her work ethic and glowing personality.
Laura was a dedicated, loving wife and is survived by her significant other, Gus Tacon. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered, especially for her infectious smile and warm laugh. Laura leaves a legacy that people will always remember and fondly recall. We are sure she had a blessed journey and is in heaven where she belongs with our Lord.
God bless you, Laura.
