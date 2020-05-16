Laura Vangeison

She was born on Sept. 23, 1923, daughter of Walter C. and Jeanette Ritterbush Boeker, on the family farm near Newmansville in rural Cass County. She often reminisced of her days on the farm working it with their mules, “Jack and Jerry.” After graduating from Virginia High School, she worked for the State of Illinois. A co-worker introduced her to Roy Noah Vangeison, whom she married on Dec. 23, 1944. They resided near Pawnee until 1955, and then moved back to Cass County just down the road from her brother Harris Boeker and his family. They shared farm ideas, work and daily conversations. Laura relished her dear friends and neighbors in their community. Together, Roy and Laura had two daughters, Connie and Donna.