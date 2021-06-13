DELAVAN — Laurence R. Garber, 89, of Delavan, passed away, Saturday, June 12, 2021 surrounded by his five children at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

He was born October 31, 1931 in San Jose to Clarence and Florence Krusemark Garber. He married Leila Groenewold on July 5, 1952 in Santa Maria, CA, and she passed away February 24, 2013.

Surviving are his children: Lori (John Burgund) Garber of Chillicothe, LuAnn Clark of Germantown Hills, Linda (Marshall) Hasty of Morton, Lisa Exley (Craig Chace) of Hopedale, and Larry (Lisa) Garber of Mahomet; 11 grandchildren: Jessica Rima, Steffan Clark, Lauren Rowlett, Rachel Bursott, Daniel Fleming, Jack Exley, Jade Griffin, Jilly Exley, Kaleb Garber, Kayeli Garber and Sam Garber; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Ernie (Patty) Garber of Delavan; one sister, DonnaBelle (Louis) Anderson of Lincoln; his special friend, Bev Scott of Green Valley; and his beloved dog, Olive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Galyn Clark; and one sister, Betty Russell.

Laurence worked at Caterpillar Inc. in Mossville as a supervisor for 38 years retiring in 1987.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

In 1950, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and later proudly served his country during the Korean War.

He was a member of the Delavan American Legion, where he was active in the Sunday morning breakfasts and participated on the Color Guard. He also went on the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

Laurence was an avid fisherman and for 57 years loved spending summers with his family on Long Lake in Park Rapids, MN. He was an avid bowler and a member of the Pekin Area Bowling Association Hall of Fame. He enjoyed golfing and had the thrill of hitting two hole- in-one shots.

He was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Delavan, where his funeral will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, June 17, 2021. Pastor Daniel Jacob will officiate. A visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Wednesday at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan and from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM Thursday at the church. Burial will be at Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan with military honors by Delavan American Legion.

Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Delavan or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.