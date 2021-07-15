BLOOMINGTON — Laurice Ann Smith, age 61, Bloomington passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Monday, July 19, 2021, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Private family inurnment will be at Diamond Grove Cemetery near Downs IL. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to her family in c/o of her brother David mail to Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, 1115 E. Washington St., Bloomington.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.