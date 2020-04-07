× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

MECHANICSBURG -- Lawrence DeWayne Grafton, age 84, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Venice Regional Bayfront Health Hospital in Venice, Florida.

Born February 19, 1936 in Havana, Illinois, he was the son of the late Lawrence A. and Theda Geraldine (Boggs) Grafton.DeWayne retired from Consolidated Nutrition (formerly Master Mix) in Camp Hill, where he was the plant manager. He was an avid fan of the Harrisburg Senators and Hershey Bears. DeWayne enjoyed bowling, golf, and fishing trips with his son, Brad. He really enjoyed spending time with his Grandsons and Great-Grandchildren.

DeWayne is survived by his daughter, Joyce Hester of Battle Ground, Indiana; three siblings Gary Grafton (Lexi), Ruth Hibbard (Ron), and Edile Cook (Tom); daughter-in-law Barbara Grafton; three grandsons, Matthew Hester, Daniel Hester and Tré Burch; three great-grandchildren, Gaby, Ailey, and Xavier Hester.

DeWayne was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. (Watchbaugh) Grafton, son L. Bradley Grafton, son-in-law Kenneth R. Hester, and brother, Harry P. Grafton.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private ceremony for entombment will take place at Rolling Green Cemetery. A celebration of DeWayne's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in DeWayne's memory to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. www.malpezzifuneralhome.com.