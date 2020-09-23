Lawrence E. Hedrick

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASA GRANDE, Arizona — Lawrence Eugene Hedrick, 88, of Casa Grande, AZ, passed away peacefully in his home on September 15, 2020. Lawrence is survived by his loving wife Judith of 54 years, his children, sons Richard Hedrick, Lawrence (Linda) Hedrick, Tony (Trish) Hedrick, daughters Julie (Jayne) Thorpe, Lorie Connor, Melanie Hedrick, Evelyn (Bridget) Higgs, his brother Andy (Goldie) Hedrick, his grandchildren Lindsay Hedrick, Katelynn Hedrick, Lawrence (Lee) Hedrick III, Lynn (TJ) Hedrick II, Emily Hedrick, Jaclyn Hedrick, Heather Rojas, Matthew Duval, Stephanie Mchugh, Joshua Smith, Erin Smith, Steve Davis, Preston Swecker, Clinton Connor and Lindsey Gayle, 10 great grandchildren and many nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard (Tuffy) and Evelyn Hedrick of Clinton, IL.

Lawrence was born in Wapella, IL where he and his brother Andy grew up and attended school. He was very active in school activities, including basketball, baseball, choir and student council. He was a member of both 4-H and FFA, showing and winning ribbons for beef cattle and swine. In October 1952 he was awarded one of 17 statewide American Farmer degrees from the Illinois Association of the Future Farmers of America. This was the first time the state honored a farmer from the Wapella FFA Chapter in its 25-year history.