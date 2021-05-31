BLOOMINGTON — Lawrence E. "Larry" Sweeney, 70 of Bloomington, passed away at 1:25 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his home.

His memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Larry was born December 5, 1950 in Bloomington the son of William W. and Viola B. Jenkins Sweeney. He married Patricia C. Sexton on August 21, 1971 in Bloomington and they would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

He is survived by his wife, Pat of Bloomington, three children: Stacy Sweeney, Todd (Renae) Sweeney and Matt (Theresa) Sweeney, all of Normal; five grandchildren: Gabrielle, Natalie, Murphy, Jameson and Porter and his great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother Bill Sweeney of Decatur, a sister Linda Sweeney of Bloomington and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Craig Sweeney and a grandson Nate Pena.