Lawrence E. McGuire

Larry served his country in the U.S. Army for four years after high school. He then went to work at McGill Ball Bearing in Valparaiso, IN, and spent 34 years working at General Electric in Bloomington, IL. until he retired. He was so creative at repairing things that he was often called "MacGyver" by his workmates, and his grandkids thought he could fix anything. Larry was a huge fan of westerns and military films. Though he could be direct in his words, he was a big-hearted person who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.

He enjoyed traditional archery, hunting, fishing, kayaking, camping, target shooting, woodworking and acrylic painting for relaxation. He spent many hours practicing and reading about those topics, as well as trying to teach grandkids how to shoot archery. Larry was well-known for his accuracy in archery, and some years ago, he won the Midwestern Nationals archery competition. He was a member of United Bowhunters of Illinois and the American Legion Post 291. Larry loved spending time with his family and just being outdoors in the sun.

Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at East Lawn Cemetery in Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lexington or to the Lexington American Legion. Masks are required at the service.

Larry will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com, Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Funeral Home in Lexington, which is in charge of the arrangements.