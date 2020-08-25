Lawrence J. Johnson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Lawrence Joseph Johnson, 82, of Bloomington, passed away suddenly Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Those attending are asked to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. A private family funeral will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Catholic High School, Bloomington.

Larry and Nancy Miller attended their senior year together at Trinity High School, and wed April 10, 2004. She survives.

Surviving are children, Cathaleen (Kenneth Sommers) Johnson, Michael Johnson and Christine (Dana) Quiram; grandchildren, Joshua Quiram and Tess (John) Fegan; great-grandson, Michael Werry; sister, Janet Segobiano; and a large extended family. Also surviving are many members of Nancy’s family.

He was preceded in death by brother, Alan Johnson, and niece, Marcia Perschall.