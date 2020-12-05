APPLETON, Wisconsin - Lawrence Kneezel, Sr. 99, of Appleton, WI, formerly of Belleville and Bloomington, IL, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. His favorite hymn was "Leaning on the Everlasting Arms" and that is what he is now doing.

Larry was born in East St. Louis, IL on September 2, 1921 to Reece and Dollie (Caskey) Kneezel. He spent much of WWII in the South Pacific, receiving The Combat Infantryman's Badge. On March 22, 1947, Larry married Opal Kollmeyer in East St. Louis. He liked to say that she was his Prize of War!

Their nearly 72 year marriage was an inspiration. He was a respected father to Larry (Barb) Kneezel, Gary (Dean) Kneezel, Ron (Georgette) Kneezel, and Randy (Rita) Kneezel. He was a caring grandfather to eight grandchildren: Nathan (Thuy) Kneezel, Daren (Heather) Kneezel, Tim (Teresa) Kneezel, Dan Kneezel, Erica Kneezel, Jenny (Matt) Potter, Andrea (Aaron) Costerisan, and Ryan (Melody) Kneezel and great-grandfather to 15 great-grandchildren: Tyler, Caleb, Simeon, Benjamin, Joanna, Clara, Oliver, Boden, Samuel, Benjamin, Emmalyn, Joel, Jared, Eleanor and Grace.

Larry was predeceased by Opal and is survived by their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his sister, Naomi.