CHICAGO, Illinois — Lawrence "Larry" R. Ponsford, 81; architect and urban planner; born in Minneapolis, formerly of Bloomington, IL; passed away peacefully in Chicago.

Dear brother of Margaret "Micki" (Robert) Hansen of N. Richland Hills, TX and MaryEllen Ponsford of Chicago; son of the late Rollie and Fran Ponsford; former spouse of Audrey Runnels, Louise Gish, and Nancy Nelson; fond step-father of Stephen Weinress and Margo Murray.

Earned B.A., Architecture from Univ. of Minnesota, and M.A., Urban Design, from Harvard. Director of Development at Techworld International Developers, Inc., Washington, DC; Supervisor of Development Review at a Washington DC-area planning agency; Director of Design of several new towns for large-scale real estate developers. Architect/partner at ICO Urban Design; President, National Capital Chapter of American Planning Assn.; and Asst. Professor of Architecture at Carnegie-Mellon and Washington Universities. Larry loved sailing, fishing, swimming, woodworking, photography, and travel.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.