Lawrence M. Pennie

NORMAL — Lawrence “Larry” M. Pennie, 75, of Normal, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday (April 5, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal, from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. This cruel disease stripped him of his memory, then his voice and finally his life.

Private family services will be held Saturday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Private burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Rev. Dr. Kent King-Nobles will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to The Rotary Foundation or The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, FDR Station, PO Box 220, New York, NY 10150. The service will be recorded and may viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com. Select the obituary tab, select Calvert & Metzler, select his name and click on “Tribute Wall."

Larry was born Oct. 5, 1944, in Chicago, the son of Walter and Grace Blue Pennie. He married the love of his life, Arlene McClure, on June 24, 1967, in Normal. She survives. Larry lit up every time he saw Arlene, even to his last breath.