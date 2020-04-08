Lawrence M. Pennie

NORMAL — Lawrence “Larry” M. Pennie, 75, of Normal, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday (April 5, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal, from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. This cruel disease stripped him of his memory, then his voice and finally his life.
Private family services will be held Saturday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Private burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Rev. Dr. Kent King-Nobles will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to The Rotary Foundation or The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, FDR Station, PO Box 220, New York, NY 10150. The service will be recorded and may viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com. Select the obituary tab, select Calvert & Metzler, select his name and click on “Tribute Wall."
Larry was born Oct. 5, 1944, in Chicago, the son of Walter and Grace Blue Pennie. He married the love of his life, Arlene McClure, on June 24, 1967, in Normal. She survives. Larry lit up every time he saw Arlene, even to his last breath.
Also surviving are his two children, Krista M. (Bill Scott) Pennie Myers, Atoka, Tenn.; and Kent M. (Lisa Cook) Pennie, Grand Rapids, Mich. The true joy of his life was his grandson, Branden Scott, Atoka, Tenn. He loved to tell everyone he was one of nine children — sisters, Susan (Peter) Young, Schaumburg; Nancy Tait, Lombard; Carol Buttitta, Westmont; Donna (Dave) Olson, Ramsey, N.J.; Margo (Jay) Buerger, Lake Hopatcong, N.J.; brothers, Bill (Helga) Pennie, Hopatcong, N.J.; Tom (Ann) Pennie, Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Rick (Jean) Pennie, Elmer, N.J.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Shane Myers; sister-in-law Janet Valentine; and two brothers-in-law Joe Buttitta and Hank Tait.
Larry graduated from Illinois State University, Normal, with a BS in Education and MS in Educational Administration. He spent his life dedicated to children. Mr. Pennie served in school administration for Unit 5 School District from 1967-2000. He was an incredible orator who loved reading to children. He was an Illinois Reading Council President and was inducted into the Illinois Reading Hall of Fame.
In retirement, Larry continued teaching others with programs depicting the life of one of America's great founders Benjamin Franklin. He was a member of numerous professional organizations, including the Bloomington-Normal Sunset Rotary and was past Rotary District 6490 Governor 2013-2014. Larry was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Normal.
He was loved deeply and will be missed.
