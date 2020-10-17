 Skip to main content
Lawrence Nonnie

JOLIET — Captain Lawrence R. Nonnie, USAF, Ret., age 90, and ISU graduate, passed away October 15, 2020.

Larry served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958, received his teaching degree from Illinois State University, and was an industrial arts teacher at East Aurora High School, Aurora, IL for 29 years.

He is the beloved father of Nicholas Nonnie and Christopher (Amanda) Nonnie; and cherished grandfather of Avery, Natalina and Autumn Nonnie; and his former spouse, Judith Walker Nonnie, who also attended ISU.

Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, Joliet. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus, 604 N. Raynor Avenue, Joliet. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.

To read his complete obituary or for more information, please visit www.fredcdames.com.

