Lawrence W. Feit

CAMDENTON, Missouri — Lawrence “Larry” W. Feit, 67, died Monday (Aug. 3, 2020) in his home in Camdenton, Missouri, after a short battle with cancer.

Larry was born July 7, 1953, in Bloomington, to Alice Hourigan and Lawrence V. Feit. He was a 1972 graduate of Chenoa High School. Larry worked as a union roofer and master welder before joining his brothers at Feit Brothers Landscape where he worked until retirement.

He is survived by his daughter, Alicia (Kyle) Cooper, El Paso; his son, Nathan (Erica) Feit, Bloomington; his son, Nicholas (Ashleigh) Feit, El Paso; seven grandchildren, Lucy and Drew Cooper; Sofie and Josie Feit; Landon, Logan and Ava Feit. He is also survived by his mother, Alice Feit, Normal; siblings, Paul (Michelle) Feit, Camdenton, Missouri; Nancy Clark, Chenoa; Peter “PJ” (Dacia) Feit, Lexington; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and brother-in-law, Leonard Clark.

No services are planned at this time per his wishes.

