LINCOLN- Lawrence "Wayne" Polley, 91, passed away at 12:50 a.m. on March 5, 2020 at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Care in Lincoln, IL.

Wayne was born on September 5, 1928 in Atlanta, IL, son of Alva and Bertha (Chowning) Polley. He married Helen Musick on October 20, 1951 in Lincoln, IL. She preceded him in death on November 9, 2006.

Surviving Wayne is his son Larry (JoAnne) Polley of St. Louis, MO; two daughters-in-laws: Bernetta Polley of Springfield, IL and Mary Polley of Bloomington, IL; one brother: Jim (Jean) Polley of Mendota, IL; five grandchildren: Rachael, Jennifer, Krista, Ellyn, and Lily; seven great grandchildren: Hasaan, Ethan, Kyngston, Blake, Henry, Keith, and Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons: Keith Randall Polley and Rodney Polley, three brothers: Kendall, Lyndall, and Robert; one sister Marjorie Hall.

Wayne proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for Fuller Seed Company for nearly 35 years and then owned and operated Lincoln AG Center for 15 years. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Kiwanis, Lincoln Elks Lodge, and he was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus.

A celebration of Wayne's life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lincoln, IL where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post #263. Memorials may be made in Wayne's name to Carroll Catholic School in Lincoln, IL. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.