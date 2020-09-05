PONTIAC - Leah Frances Wilkins, 100, of Pontiac, passed away at 6:58 pm Thursday (Aug. 6, 2020) at home.
Leah was born December 3, 1919, in Aliquippa PA, the daughter of Earl and Laura Kunzmann Bates. She married Robert H. Wilkins. He passed away December 21, 2006.
She is survived by her 9 children Jerome Bates, Aliquippa, PA; Katherine Wilkins, Moon Township PA; Bernice (Harold) Brown, Pontiac, IL; Ron (Elouise Aguero) Wilkins, Abilene, TX; Rick (Sue Davis) Wilkins, Aliquippa, PA; Tim (Laarni) Wilkins, Pinellas Park, FL; Sherry (Richard) Kowalewski, Warsaw, OH; Linda Wilkins, South Port, FL; and Jeff (Pam) Wilkins, New Port Richey, FL; 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren
Proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter Nancy Wilkins, siblings Bernice Bates, Unice McKenna, Ken Bates, Francis Bates and Earl Bates.
Leah's greatest achievement was her unconditional devotion to her family. Ask anyone who met her, her smile could light up the room. Leah passions included making rosaries at the St. Mary's Legion of Mary in Pontiac, mastering puzzles, playing Pinnacle, dancing, singing and making jokes whenever she had the chance!
Visitation will be held September 11, 2020 from 10:00 am-11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. With Mass to be held immediately following the visitation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnmemorial.com for the Wilkins family.
