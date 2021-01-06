FISHER — Leatrice Bundy Helbling of Fisher went to be with the Lord and beloved husband Bob on January 4, 2021 at The Annex Care Facility in Gibson City, Illinois. She was a daughter of Clyde A. Bundy and Clois E. (Gregory) Bundy and was born on December 17, 1931.

Surviving family members are daughters: Lynnette (John) Reppert of Paxton, Illinois and Terry (Randy) James of Arlington, Texas; her son David (Laura) Helbling, of Springfield, Illinois; three grandsons; four granddaughters; eight great grandchildren; one great great grandson; two sisters: Burnetta Hougham of Wapella, Illinois and Marilyn Loughran of Monroe, North Carolina; four nephews and four nieces.

Leatrice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert D. Helbling, and brother Kenneth Bundy.

Lamb Funeral Home in Gibson City is in charge of arrangements. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family would suggest that memorial donations in Leatrice's name be given to local food banks.