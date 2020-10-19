Leland 'Lee' G. Zimmerman

Following the retirement of their parents, Clara and Lawrence, Lee, with his sister, Caroll, owned and operated the C & L Superette. After closing the family grocery business in 1977, Lee continued his grocer occupation at Ben Schwartz IGA and Eureka IGA, retiring in 1998. Lee also started and ran "The Ice House", making and distributing ice to local businesses. He started and operated Lee's Metals, providing the local community a place to bring in various metals and other recyclable goods. Lee's love of people and serving others led him to his retirement occupation of working for Morton Community Bank. By providing courier services, he was able to share his smile and bring a smile to everyone's face as he interacted with them during his day.