FORREST - Leland "Lee" Wycoff, 86, of Forrest, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Fairview Haven Retirement Community. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, memorial services and interment at Charlotte Chatsworth Cemetery will be private with Pastor Paul Lellelid officiating. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Forrest, will handle the arrangements for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest, or Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Lee was born in La Hogue, Illinois on May 14, 1934, a son of George and Anna (Haase) Wycoff. He married Barbara Bauerle on January 15, 1961. She died on July 11, 2011.

He is survived by his daughters: Ann (Mike) Arends, Waterman; Amy (Jim) Viola, Elmhurst; and Lori (Scott) Stewart, St. Joseph; eight grandchildren: Stephanie Arends, Erica (Logan) Cann, Alyssa Arends, Annie, Kristen and Lauren Viola, Kylie (Kaleb) Weaver, and Jake (Randa) Stewart; and three great-grandchildren: Kayden Mikalauskas, Nelson Leland Cann, and Reagan Weaver.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; two sisters: Helen Wycoff in infancy, and Esther Bitner; and one brother, Henry Wycoff.