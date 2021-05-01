CHENOA — Lena L. (Moore) Betts, 93, of Chenoa passed away at 3:30 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021 at Flanagan Rehab & Healthcare, Flanagan.

A graveside service will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Chenoa Baptist Church, Chenoa.

Lena was born October 31, 1927 in Fairbury, the daughter of William and Mabel (Jacobs) Kuster. She married Louis Phillis in 1948 and later married James Moore in 1972. He died in 1994. She then married William Betts in 2010. He died in 2016. Her parents and one brother and two sisters also preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Dolly Mae Phillis-Gill of Flanagan; sister in-law, Thelma Phillis-Wesle of Gridley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lena was a 1946 graduate of Chenoa High School. Lena was known in the area as the "Pie Lady" for her incredible pie baking and could always be found with her sidekick and daughter "Discount Dolly". Despite the many challenges in life, the duo always seemed to be enjoying life and blessing everyone they came in contact with. Her million dollar smile and heart of gold will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Condolences and tributes may be made to the family at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.