Leo Harpenau

NORMAL — Leo Patrick Harpenau, 53, of Normal, passed away Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Homes of Hope.

He was born July 30, 1967, in Bloomington, a son of James M. and Teresa Toohill Harpenau.

Surviving are his mother, Teresa Harpenau, Bloomington; four siblings, Marie (Gary) Dressler, El Paso; James Harpenau Jr., Minonk; Francine (Mark) Hazen, LeRoy; and Patty (Denny) Gaddis, LeRoy. A very proud uncle, Leo is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and -nephews. He had resided at Homes of Hope for 23 years and leaves behind his housemates, Clarence, Tony and Scott.

He was preceded in death by his father, and his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Gary Anguish.

Leo was a graduate of Raymond School in Bloomington and loved his work at the ODC in Normal and ADDWC in Eureka. He was a member of St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.