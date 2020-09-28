Leo Traister

In August 1948 he was employed by Viola Community High School where he taught and coached football, basketball and track. When Viola and nearby New Windsor consolidated to form the Winola Unit District, he remained at the high school in Viola. In 1952, he was appointed Principal of Winola High School and continued in coaching as well. During his time in Viola, he studied during the summers at University of Illinois, earning a master's degree in Secondary School Administration. Leo returned to Eureka College in 1956 where he coached football, basketball, track and golf. Within the many years at Eureka College he served as Athletic Director, Assistant Director of Admissions and facilitated the addition of many sports, including a full program for women's athletics and the soccer program. Leo retired as Athletic Director and coach in 1984 with a full professorship and continued to serve in the football program as defensive line coach. He was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus. The Traister Field for Soccer was named for and in honor of Leo in October 2008. He received the Eureka College Alumni Merit Award and was inducted into the Eureka College Athletic Hall of Fame and the Rock Falls High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He received an honorary doctorate on February 8, 2013.