GIBSON CITY — Leo W. Lage, 103, of Gibson City, passed away Thursday (Aug. 20, 2020) at Gibson Area Annex.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Anchor. Pastor Jim Davis will be officiating.

Leo was born Jan. 15, 1917, the son of Henry W. and Anna Beecher Lage. Leo was one of seven children; he had three brothers and three sisters.

He married Dorothy Stroh on March 2, 1941. Dorothy passed away Jan. 24, 2018.

He is survived by a son-in-law, John Hester, Saybrook; grandchildren, Jennifer (David) Williams, Chris (Denise) Hester, Casey ( Ann) Lage, Kristi (Phillip) Followell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; daughter, Linda Hester; son, David Lage; his three brothers and three sisters.

Leo spent his working years farming and retired in 1988 and moved into Gibson City.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or Gibson Area Annex. The Lage family would like to thank the staff of the Gibson Area Annex for their care of Leo.