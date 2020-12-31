INMAN, Kansas — Leola Elizabeth Flaming, 95, of Inman, Kansas, passed away December 29, 2020 at Heartland Haven in Inman. She was born June 8, 1925 in Gridley, Illinois, the daughter of Edward and Louella (Bertsche) Zehr. She graduated from Gridley High School with the class of 1942.

She was united in marriage to Vernon E. Flaming on April 7, 1956 in Meadows, Illinois.

Leola is survived by her three sons: John (Lorraine), Bill (Amy), and Russell, all of Inman, KS; daughter, Carol (Richard) Hancock of Wichita, KS; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers: Orlyn (Jan) Zehr and Marvin (Jeannie) Zehr, both of Newton, KS; and two sisters-in-law, Loretta Zehr of Gridley, IL and Miriam Liechty of Berne, IN.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; husband; and five siblings.

Services were held at Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church Cemetery, Inman, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to Hoffnungsau Mennonite Church or Et Cetera Shop of Hutchinson in c/o Buhler Mortuary, P.O. Box 589, Buhler, KS 67522.