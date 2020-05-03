× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

LINCOLN — Leonard E. Krusemark, 90, of Lincoln, previously of Emden, passed away at 8:45 a.m. Friday (May 1, 2020) at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born March 18, 1930, in San Jose, to Elmer and Ruth Gould Krusemark. He married Betty Ann Cross on Jan. 22, 1950, in Emden.

Surviving are his daughters, Sue Krusemark of Savoy, Jill (Jamie) Voyles of Lincoln, Jan (Brian) Anderson of Granger, Iowa, and Joy (Larry) Knicl of Macomb; a son-in-law, Dick Tubbs of Pageland, S.C.; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Mary Lou Klokkenga of Emden, and brothers, Larry (Becky) Krusemark of Pittsfield, and Dave (Noi) Krusemark of Madison, Mo., as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Viola Alberts, and daughter, Kay Tubbs.

The visitation and graveside service will be private due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. Pastor John Schurter will officiate. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, Logan County Habitat for Humanity or The Christian Village, and mailed to: Jill Voyles, 706 S. State St., Lincoln, IL, 62656.