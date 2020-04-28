× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FARMINGTON — Leonard Leo Hoback, 78, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday (April 27, 2020) at Farmington Country Manor in Farmington.

He was born on July 1, 1941, in Clinton.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Geneva Ruff.

Surviving are his three children, Marilyn Ohler, Marsha Sailors, and Leonard “Jake” Hoback; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and 12 siblings.

Leo served in the United States Marine Corps from 1959-1967, completing two tours in Vietnam, after which he was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. He thoroughly enjoyed all aspects of farming, spending most of his career as a farmer in Illinois and Ohio. He spent his free time cooking, gardening, and fishing. When Leo retired, he took great joy in his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching his beloved Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Leo was active with the American Legion, the VFW and most recently, a member of the Deer Creek Baptist Church.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Celebration of life service and military Honors will take place at a later date when family and friends are able to gather together. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.

