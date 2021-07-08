BLOOMINGTON — Mom, And there she goes, beautiful and kind, sweet and sassy, our mama has gone to heaven. Leota Louise Ward was truly one of a kind. Once you met her, you never forgot her. Always with a smile, a warm hug or a funny joke, she had a giving heart of gold and a positive attitude that endured through all of the trials and tribulations of her life! She will be missed!

Leota was born June 3, 1930 in LeRoy, IL, to Cecil and Mary Orr and passed away on July 7, 2021. She was 91. She married John Ward on May 30, 1954. He passed away in June 2007.

Leota worked for State Farm for 36 years, taking a few years off to stay home with her two daughters until school age, retiring in 1992. She always said her greatest joy and accomplishment was raising her girls. She enjoyed anything that her kids and grandkids were involved in, always there to cheer them on … they were her whole world! She and John also enjoyed playing cards every weekend with friends and family and were avid St. Louis Cardinals fans.

She is survived by her two daughters: Sue (Tim) Penhollow and Nancy (Steve) Kuntz; five grandchildren: Maggie Drake and Micah Penhollow, Andi (Eric) Sarff, Erin (Fili) Sotelo, Hanna (Brett) Murphy and four great-grandchildren: Mac and Brecken Sarff and Luca and Elliott Sotelo all of whom were the loves of her life and sister, Edelle Satterfeal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and one brother.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington with Rev. Tyler Hari officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the memorial home.

Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorials may be made to Eastview Christian Church food pantry, Normal, IL.

Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.