EL PASO — LeRoy Holt Pinkham, 95, of El Paso, formerly of East Peoria, IL passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in El Paso.

He was born in Woodford County, IL a son of Roy and Alta Holt Pinkham. He married Wilma Smith on November 14, 1948. She passed away.

Survivors include one brother, Rex Pinkham of El Paso, IL; one sister, Janet Armstrong of Minonk; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sons: Raymond, Paul and Steven; brother, Lyle Gene Pinkham; two sisters: Eva Jane Kingdon and Peggy Schneider.

LeRoy was employed as a plumber and L.P. gas serviceman in El Paso and a Fire and Explosion Suppression Technician in Peoria.

He served in the U.S. 8th Air Force from 1943-1946 as a gunner on a B-17 flying fortress. He was awarded the Air Medal for flying combat missions over Europe during WWII.

He was a charter member and past commander of El Paso VFW Post #6026.

LeRoy enjoyed building and flying ultralight airplanes with his son Steve, playing golf, and riding his Harley motorcycle.