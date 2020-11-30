BLOOMINGTON — Leslie A. Whitmer, 92, of Bloomington, Illinois, formerly of Le Roy, Illinois, passed away at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Luther Oaks, Bloomington, Illinois.

Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, Illinois. Military rites will be accorded by the Bloomington Normal American Legion and Illinois Army National Guard. A Private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Le Roy, 201 N. Chestnut St., Le Roy, IL 61752 or to Lutheran Life Communities Foundation, 3150 Salt Creek Lane, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Le Roy, Illinois, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Leslie was born on January 31, 1928, the son of Leslie and Hazel Mae Hahn Whitmer. He married Marian R. McDaniel on December 20, 1950 in Congerville, Illinois. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2009.

Surviving are two sons, Leslie A. "Butch" (Sue) Whitmer of Gibson City, Illinois, and Steven R. (Missy) Whitmer, of Highland Springs, Virginia; two daughters, Janet L. (Dennis) Sutter of Farmer City, Illinois, and Dawn M. (Rick) Heath of Le Roy, Illinois. Also surviving are many grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and three siblings. He is preceded in death by both his parents, two brothers and four sisters.

He served in the United States Army in occupied Germany. Leslie farmed for over 20 years. After farming, he worked for the Unit 5 School District as a bus mechanic and retired after a 14-year tenure. He belonged to the First United United Methodist Church of Le Roy, as well as, the Le Roy Country Club. www.calvertbelangeebruce.com.