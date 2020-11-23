EL PASO — Leslie Dale Baumann, 81, of El Paso, went home to be with the Lord after a lengthy battle with a long illness at 2:10 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Carle Bromenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.

Les was born at home, on February 23, 1939 in rural Benson to the late John and Amelia (Paulen) Baumann. In addition to his parents, Les was preceded in death by his brother Darrell. He married Barbara Honegger on October 9, 1987 in El Paso. She survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: Deb Baumann (Greg Montgomery) of Normal, IL, Marilyn (Jesse) Shores of Fairfield, IL; two stepsons: Brian (Kara) Rinkenberger of Towanda IL, Kevin Rinkenberger of Forrest, IL; and two nieces. He had seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren that he adored.

Les worked many different jobs throughout his life including a heavy equipment operator, farmer, mechanic, manager of a truck maintenance center and business owner. He touched many lives and will be missed greatly.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in El Paso. Leslie loved anything John Deere and collected John Deere antiques and memorabilia. In addition to his love for anything automotive, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.