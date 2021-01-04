BLOOMINGTON — Leslie Eugene "Gene" Harvey, 68, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:45 p.m., Friday, December 25, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington surrounded by his family.

A private family service will be held. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. There will be no visitation. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safer to gather.

Memorials may be directed to Hucks Caring For Kids or to a charity of your choice.

Gene was born July 31, 1952 in Bloomington, the son of F. Dale and Betty Gaines Harvey. He married Ann King on March 4, 1972 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Merna. She survives.

He is also survived by two daughters: Amy (Todd Phoenix) Harvey and Jennifer (Nick) Knight both of Bloomington; six grandchildren: Kailey (Matt Craig) Harvey, Dakota Roper, Natalee Knight, Kayden Knight, Brody Knight and Alexandra Knight; mother, Betty Harvey of Bloomington; four siblings: Steve (Nancy) Harvey of Ankeny, IA, Candy (Mike) Owens of Bloomington, Sherry (Steve) Shipley of Towanda and Mark Harvey of Normal.

He was preceded in death by his father.