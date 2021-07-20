BLOOMINGTON — Leslie Laura Sompong, 79, of Bloomington passed away at her residence surrounded by family on July 14, 2021. She was born on December 10, 1941 in Peoria to Anna Gail (Wilson) and Edward Wilcox II.

She was raised primarily in Bloomington and spent most of her life in the community but also lived briefly in Springfield, OR, Bangkok, Thailand and Champaign, IL for brief stints. She graduated from Bloomington High School and married the love of her life, Boontuang (Boonie) Sompong, in Lopburi, Thailand on July 28, 1964.

Leslie was a woman who was dedicated to her family and music. She received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Music Education at Illinois State University and enjoyed a long career in that field.

Early in her career, she taught music to students at the International School, Bangkok and upon her return to the United States, she taught strings to elementary students in the Champaign Unit 4 Schools. After a permanent move to Bloomington, she worked at Wilcox Music Center teaching piano and organ and assisted with sales. She then spent 16 years as the Music Director of Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Bloomington where she was the organist, director of choirs, band director, handbell coordinator, and music teacher. Her career then took her to First Baptist Church of Bloomington where she was the Music and Choir Director and retired there. Even while retired she remained busy as their interim organist. During her career, she also played cello in the Bloomington-Normal Symphony as well as symphonies in Thailand and across Central Illinois and taught piano, organ, cello, and violin privately.

Leslie volunteered her time serving in the National Federation of Music Clubs. She served in the local Orpheus chapter and at one time was President of the Illinois chapter. Leslie also donated much time and talent to many parties in the community who requested her instrumental and vocal skills. Her favorite activities outside of music included reading murder mystery novels and watching murder mystery movies and television programs, baking, cooking, gardening, and traveling.

Survivors are her loving husband of 57 years Boontuang; children: Derek Sompong of Champaign, IL, Aaron Sompong (Akiko Shimazu) of Tsukuba, Japan, Rachel Sompong (Steven) of Bloomingon; grandchildren: Jillian Sompong of Bloomington, Andrew Sompong of Tsukuba, Japan, and brother, Edward Wilcox III of San Francisco, CA.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Bloomington at 10:00 a.m. followed by A Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. with luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Bloomington; 2502 E. College Avenue; Bloomington, IL 61704 to establish a music education fund.