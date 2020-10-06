CHENOA — Lester H. Price, 83, Chenoa, died at 11:20 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Mr. Price was born October 4, 1936 in Centerville, IA the son of Hugh and Alta Phillips Price. He married Bernetta M. Swarthout on May 2, 1958 in El Centro, CA; she preceded him in death on July 27, 2002. He then married Teresa (Hall) Gentes on June 4, 2004 in Bloomington, IL. She survives in Chenoa.

Other survivors include 2 sons, Dwayne (Phaedra) Price, Chenoa, Darryl (Laura) Price, Bellevue, NE, 2 step sons, Chris (Heather) Gentes, El Paso, IL, Scott (Jessica) Gentes, Casa Grande, AZ, 2 nieces who were raised as daughters, Georgette Russell, Chillicothe, IL, Cecile Swarthout, Chenoa, 8 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, several great grandchildren and 1 sister, Alice Ruth Bruce, Oaklawn, IL.

He is preceded in death by 1 son, Greg Price, 1 brother and 2 sisters.

Mr. Price served in the United States Navy retiring after 20 years of service. He formerly worked in farm construction at United Agri Services, he owned and operated La Officina, Chenoa with his first wife, Bernetta and retired as a rural mail carrier.