Lester Wellenreiter

Les was a man very committed to the community he lived in. He worked 42 years for the Danvers Farmers Grain Elevator, retiring in 1994. He was also on the City Council for 38 years, the final seven he served as the mayor. He was also a founding member of Danvers Fire and Rescue and served proudly for 54 years as assistant fire chief. He was also a 59-year member of the Danvers Lions Club and was past deputy district governor of the state of Illinois. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Danvers where he served as church session member and oversaw the complete renovation of the sanctuary in the 1960s. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved fishing and hunting and wintering in Arizona. He especially loved his Canadian fishing trips with his son Doug, nephew Rodger and Rodger's grandson. Les enjoyed following his favorite sports teams on TV.