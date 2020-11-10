MINONK — Lila J. McCulley, 70, of Minonk, passed away at 11:51 on Monday November 9, 2020 at OSF St. James ER in Pontiac.

A private family service will be held at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Kinmundy, Illinois with a graveside service to be held at 2:30 PM on Friday November 13, 2020. Memorials may be given to the Minonk United Methodist Church, or to The Minonk Food Pantry.

Lila June Jones was born in Salem, Illinois on June 9, 1950, a daughter to James R. and Nelda Gray Jones. She married Russell McCulley. He survives.

Also surviving are her daughters: Lana (Kevin) Stimpert, Minonk; Stacy (Shane Bartik) McCulley, Champaign; two grandsons: Matthew and Garrick McCulley; step-granddaughter, Erica Stimpert; two brothers, Jim Jones, Kinmundy, IL, and Don (Hiromi) Jones, West Fayetteville, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nina (Mike) Berry, Springfield.